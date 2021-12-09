Winter Wellness and Community Resource Fair offers free health knowledge, vaccines, food

Local health clinics and organizations are teaming up this weekend to ensure Quad Citizens are in good health during the colder months.

United African Organization, in partnership with Aetna Better Health of Illinois and Community Health Care, will host the Winter Wellness & Community Resource Fair 1 to 4 p.m. at the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave., Moline.

The fair will offer the following free community resources:

Valuable health information

Flu vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines

Blood pressure check

Food boxes for the first 100 people

This is one of many events throughout the pandemic in which the Islamic Center has handed out free food boxes to the community.