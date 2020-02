After a sunny and spring like Sunday, things don’t look as nice for Monday.

There’s a slim chance for wintry mix early Monday morning, that will be changing over to rain as you’re headed out the door.

Most of the precip. that falls Monday will be rain in the Quad Cities.

Also, we’re looking at some colder temperatures after this system moves out. Highs will be in the mid 20s for both Wednesday and Thursday.