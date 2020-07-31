Wisconsin man arrested in Port Byron for multiple stolen vehicles

John A. Roll, 52, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, was arrested on July 24, 2020, by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office in Port Byron, Illinois for stolen vehicles.

A man from Wisconsin is in the Rock Island County Jail after being arrested for a stolen vehicle in Port Byron.

On July 24 around 6:30 a.m., the Morrison Police responded to the report of a vehicle having been just stolen from the Express Lane in Morrison.

Later around 9:00 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen vehicle in Port Byron as the suspect, John A. Roll, 52, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, was attempting to steal another vehicle.

Roll was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

The Morrison Police have also charged Roll with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and theft.

A vehicle found by the Morrison Police at the Express Lane was reported stolen from Wisconsin Rapids.

The Morrison Police were assisted by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department in the investigation.