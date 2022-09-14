If you like your humor best when you have no idea what they’ll say next (and neither do they), you’ll love Wisenheimer.

Wisenheimer is back with their uncensored, long form improvisational comedy at The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue in Moline on Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. Wisenheimer, made up of Leslie Mitchell, Jeff De Leon, and Jen Kuhle, have been together over 10 years as a troupe and are considered among the best in long form improvisational comedy. The members have received training in improv from nationally renowned institutions and travel the country performing at comedy festivals. In 2015, the troupe launched Wisenheimer: The Podcast, which is available on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Tickets are $10 and are available by clicking here or at the door.