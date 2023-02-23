Celebrate the birthday of an American legend on Sunday in LeClaire!

The Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire is marking the birthday of native son William “Buffalo Bill” Cody. He was born February 26, 1846 in Scott County, Iowa. Buffalo Bill had a life of adventure as a Pony Express Rider and a Civil War hero even before he starred in his own Wild West Show.

The celebration takes place from 12-4 p.m. and admission is free. Events include:

• Live music by the Chord Busters,

• Live music by Acoustic Friends,

• Buffalo chip throwing contest,

• Refreshments,

• New exhibits including the Cody Stone from Buffalo Bill’s mine in Arizona.

(Photo courtesy Buffalo Bill Museum) (Photo courtesy Buffalo Bill Museum)

Other attractions at the museum include the Lone Star steamer, a wooden hull steam powered paddle wheeler; Native American artifacts; exhibits featuring 1900’s ladies’ fashion; life along Mississippi; riverboat pilots; and a recreated 1920s one room schoolhouse exhibit.

For more information on the museum, click here or call (563) 289-5580. The museum is located at 199 N. Front Street in LeClaire.