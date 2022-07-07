COVID-19 cases are back on the rise across Illinois and Iowa, but new treatments could keep future outbreaks to a minimum.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), both Rock Island and Scott Counties now have “moderate” COVID-19 transmission levels, the highest in months. However, experts say a surge similar to ones we’ve seen in the past is less likely to happen this time, with Paxlovid, Pfizer’s new antiviral COVID-19 pill, widely available.

Thursday morning, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid to all eligible patients, meaning virtually anyone in the United States who contracts COVID-19 can now go to pharmacies and get the pill. Health officials say the pill is a treatment for COVID-19 rather than a vaccine, having effects similar to medications for other illnesses. Officials say Paxlovid cuts down on symptoms, and will help keep severe cases of COVID-19 to a minimum nationwide, even for non-vaccinated individuals.

“Someone who’s not vaccinated, it still could be an awful experience, but it’s less likely for that person to end up in the hospital,” said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer for the Rock Island County Health Department, about non-vaccinated individuals taking Paxlovid.

Hill says a major benefit of people using the Pfizer pill could be COVID-19 hospitalizations remaining low, which has been the case in the Quad Cities for a while, but could be changing. Hill says roughly 25 people across the Quad Cities are currently hospitalized with the virus, which is much less than in previous outbreaks, but still the most in months.

All in all, Hill says Paxlovid will be a great second option to have along with COVID-19 vaccines, and shows how far the country has come.

“This treatment and making it more widely available just shows you that we’re in a different spot in the pandemic than we were last year,” Hill said. “We have a lot more people vaccinated and we have really good treatments.”