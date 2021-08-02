With moratorium over, Rock Island County clerks expecting hundreds of eviction filings

Renters across the country are getting evicted now that the federal eviction moratorium has ended.

Eviction filings began first thing Sunday morning when the federal moratorium ended. Locally, the Illinois state eviction moratorium ended a week prior to the federal moratorium, and city clerks in Rock Island County are now expecting hundreds of eviction filings over the next few weeks.

However, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order on July 23 that won’t allow landlords to enforce eviction upon tenants until September 1. The governor’s office stated, “Enforcement of eviction orders entered against covered persons will remain in place until August 31.” According to the order, covered people include any renters who make under $99,000 annually, or anyone has been unable to pay rent due to COVID-19-related issues, amongst other qualifications.

Essentially, the executive order gives renters one last chance to pay rent or find rent assistance. In Rock Island County, there are eviction diversion programs such as Project NOW that are designed to help people pay rent, and the program still has funding available for those who qualify. However, if renters in Illinois still aren’t able to pay by September 1, Sheriff’s Departments will be able to enforce evictions.