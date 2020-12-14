With more people struggling, the need for coats and winter clothes is greater

A local non-profit says it could still use your help to help those who are homeless — or struggling — to keep warm over the winter.

Luekinna Hodges from Kinna’s House of Love collected winter clothes and coats, which she handed out this weekend at The Center’s annual Christmas party.

Hodges — who herself was homeless — reached out to Local 4 News today and says the need is much greater than she realized after this weekend’s event.

She’s accepting more winter clothing items at The Center in Davenport.

