Without a cook, QC ministry may be forced to close meal site

King’s Harvest ministries needs a cook, or the meal site may be forced to close.

King’s Harvest, which has served those in need since 1996, lost its cook about four months ago, says a Friday news release.

“Black Diamond Catering stepped in to help temporarily so we could continue our free meal site,” the release says.

“During the last four months we have been desperately trying to hire another cook but we have been unsuccessful,” Terri Gleize, executive director of King’s Harvest Ministries, says in the release.

A Black Diamond Catering representative who has helped King’s Harvest will move out of state in October. “If we can’t find a new cook we will have to shut our doors,” Gleize says.

“Closing our meal site at a time when people are really struggling would be disastrous for the people that we serve in the Quad Cities,” she said. “We are praying that someone who has a heart for the homeless and experience cooking for approximately 100 people would apply for this part-time job so we can continue our mission.”

Resumes can be sent to harvest@mchsi.com