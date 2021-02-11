“Without them I’d be dead or in jail,” journey from homelessness and addiction to freedom

A Rock Island man who knows what it’s like to be without a home in frigid temperatures is sharing his story of how he’s turned his life around.

This week, Local 4 has been highlighting places in the Quad Cities that are helping the homeless escape from the brutal cold.

Christian Care in Rock Island is one of those organizations offering food, shelter, winter clothing and other practical needs.

27-year-old Treye Coleman has went through their program after being homeless with an alcohol addiction.

Coleman says, it helped save his life.

He was baptized Wednesday at his church and has a full-time job.

If you know someone who needs help, you can connect with Christian Care here: https://www.christiancareqc.org/