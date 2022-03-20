A two-hour standoff that happened Sunday in Davenport came to a halt after a man with a gun took his own life.

Investigators say a shots fired call they received Saturday morning in Moline started the chain of events that eventually resulted in the man’s death.

Police were led on a chase Sunday morning after a trooper tried to stop the suspect on the warrant for the Moline incident.

The chase ended when the suspect hit two cars and barricaded himself in a bus shelter on Welcome Way, near Kimberly Road.

For two hours, police tried to persuade the individual to give up peacefully.

Officers say the man shot himself in front of several people, including Alexus Schaeffer, who saw the whole event unfold.

“I was up there watching, and I came down here. We were standing right here, and all I seen was him take his own life, really,” said Schaeffer. “That was very sad, and a hard thing to watch.”

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

They did confirm no one else was hurt.

If you or anyone you know need to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, the number is 1-800-273-8255.