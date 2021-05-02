Witnesses: Pedestrian struck late Saturday near downtown area

Witnesses told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, they saw a man struck by a car that drove away shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. on the 1900 block of West 2nd Street, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, who arrived shortly before the ambulance did, saw one person transported on a stretcher from the middle of the road to the ambulance, then from the scene. Witnesses said the victim, a man whom they did not know, had been walking nearby in the area.

We do not know whether an arrest has been made or the extent of the victim’s injuries. When details are available, we will provide them on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com.

