Witnesses react to Tuesday’s high speed chase in the Quad Cities

Two men are under arrest connected to a carjacking at gunpoint and a high speed chase through the Quad Cities this afternoon.

Local 4 News was first on the scene at 15th Street and 25th Avenue after it ended around two o’clock, that’s where the truck officers were chasing crashed.

It started at the QC Mart on Central Avenue in Bettendorf, police say a couple of carjackers stole a pickup truck at gunpoint.

Officers spotted the truck on Grant Street where they say the driver wouldn’t stop.

Police chased it onto I-74 bridge where it collided with a car, they say the driver hit another car in Moline.

Catherine Howard was volunteering at an animal rescue boutique when she saw the truck blow by.

“He must’ve been going close to 80 to 100 miles an hour through our alley,” said Howard. “I don’t know how many cop cars just blaring through the alley with their sirens on they went down our side street they went down the other side street.”

Kathy Raymond-Schutterf is the owner of N2U Hair Studio and said she was working on a client’s hair when the chase passed through the back of her business.

“I witness a bunch of cops coming down the street of off 16th Street and off of 23rd Avenue in all directions and about 20-25 police cars and unmarked cars it was just crazy up here,” said Raymond-Schutterf. “I’ve been up here for the last 23 years and never witness anything like this before in my life.”

Charges for both suspects are still pending in Bettendorf and Moline.