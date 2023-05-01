Western Illinois University and Augustana College recently signed an agreement that will allow Augustana students an accelerated path to completing a master’s degree in Sport Management at WIU.

The integrated bachelor’s to master’s agreement will allow Augie students who have completed their undergraduate kinesiology degree, plus three bridge courses, to immediately transfer to WIU to complete the Master of Science degree, according to a Monday release from WIU. This agreement allows students who meet all requirements to complete both degrees in five years.

Augustana College President Andrea Talentino said the college’s kinesiology program is one of its fastest growing majors, with 70 students declared. Graduates of WIU’s Sport Management program are prepared to pursue in-demand careers in fitness, wellness, sports or medicine.

“This agreement with Western Illinois University represents one more avenue available to these talented students as they continue to build their academic and professional experiences,” said Talentino.

Pictured are officials from Augustana College and Western Illinois University at the agreement signing.

This program agreement will open doors for students who are passionate about serving others locally and nationally.

“We are eager to partner with Augustana on this initiative, and the new agreement will bring more opportunities to model social responsibilities for all sports contexts in the Quad Cities and beyond,” said WIU President Guiyou Huang.

WIU College of Education & Human Services Associate Dean Renee Polubinsky said the expansion of the WIU’s Sport Management program to the Quad-Cities region is significant.

“This year, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the program and are happy to provide opportunities to students seeking careers in leadership roles in the sporting industry,” said Polubinsky.

Augustana introduced a kinesiology major and minor in 2019. The major focuses on human anatomy and physiology, biomechanics, exercise physiology and socio-cultural approaches.

WIU’s sports management master’s program was established in 1972 and is one of the oldest and most established sport management programs in the nation. The program includes strategies for leading, managing and marketing sport enterprises, as well as the economic and financial applications of sport.

Students are exposed to the cultural capital, ethical, legal and socially-inclusive foundations of sport in the United States and around the world.

For more information on WIU’s integrated programs or this partnership, contact the WIU College of Education and Human Services at 309-298-1981, or visit the sports management website HERE.