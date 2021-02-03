WIU announces Core Values Award winners, including Mercado on Fifth

The Western Illinois University Quad Cities Core Values Awards have been an annual tradition since 2010 to recognize the contributions of individuals from the university community in the Quad Cities.

The 2020 awards were chosen by the Quad Cities Core Values Selection Committee, a news release says. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated announcing the winners virtually, but a nameplate for each recipient will be installed on the award board on the third floor of the Quad Cities Complex.

The 2020 winners, along with comments submitted by their nominator, include:

• Academic excellence – math instructor Kathy Felt – for perseverance and dedication to students’ learning that demonstrates exemplary commitment to teaching, to the individual learner and to active involvement in the teaching-learning process.

• Educational opportunity – Associate Professor James Patterson – for efforts with providing high quality educational programs and financial support that demonstrates exemplary commitment to WIU Quad Cities students.

• Personal growth – Professor Susan Stewart – for creating and maintaining relationships in the community, as well as providing creative opportunities for students, demonstrating exemplary commitment to development of wellness, ethical decision making and personal responsibility in a global community.

• Social responsibility – Small Business Development Center Graduate Assistant Monserrat Magallon – for efforts connecting WIU to the Hispanic community and Mercado on Fifth that demonstrate exemplary commitment to equity, social justice and diversity; and for creating an environment that fosters and promotes civic engagement while serving as a resource and stimulus to educational, cultural, environmental, community and economic development in our region and beyond.

• All core values – Mercado on Fifth – for dedication to serving as a resource and catalyst for aspiring entrepreneurs, enrichment programming for children and events that bring Quad Citizens together to celebrate culture and community in an inclusive way demonstrates exemplary commitment to all four of Western’s core values, including academic excellence, educational opportunity, personal growth and social responsibility.

A celebration for the award winners will be held when circumstances allow.

This year, the selection committee was restructured to include Quad Cities-based representatives from the WIU-QC Faculty Council, the Council of Administrative Personnel and the Civil Service Employees Council. The change, for the nomination and selection process, is designed to show a community of collaboration and to foster a sense of shared ownership and celebration of traditions on the Quad Cities campus.

Selection Committee members include Katherine Broughton, Quad Cities Faculty Council; Kim Moreno, Council of Administrative Personnel; and Thomas Rosner, Civil Service Employees Council.