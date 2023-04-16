The Western Illinois University Office of Human Resources has announced the University’s 2023 Distinguished Service and Community Service award winners. A recognition ceremony for employees was held Wednesday, April 12, in the University Union., according to a news release.

Taylor Zeigler, fraternity and sorority life coordinator at WIU, received the Community Service Award; Amanda Silberer, chair of the WIU Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology, received the Administrative Recognition and Service Award; and Carrie Lowderman, office manager at Alumni Relations, received the Civil Service Recognition and Service Award.

The Community Service Award recognizes exemplary volunteerism and/or outstanding service to any non-profit community organization and is a reflection of one or more of WIU’s core values. The Administrative Recognition and Service Award honors one administrator for unusual and significant contributions to his/her profession, organizational unit or other areas within the University and is a reflection of one or more of WIU’s core values of Academic Excellence, Educational Opportunity, Personal Growth and Social Responsibility.

Zeigler was nominated for her volunteerism and giving back to her community and her efforts to incorporate WIU’s values of personal growth and social responsibility.

“Taylor works to create experiences that work toward learning and personal development that supports holistic wellness and personal responsibility,” said her nominator. “It is often difficult in today’s world to navigate society as a generation-z woman, and Taylor works to provide education to sorority women on the topic of fostering safe relationships.”

Zeigler also volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), appointed by judges to advocate for children’s best interests and work with legal and child welfare professionals to ensure that the most well-informed decisions are made for each child in the legal system.

Silberer was nominated for the Administrative Recognition and Service Award for her role to make sure speech therapy and audiology services are provided to the surrounding community through WIU’s Speech Pathology and Audiology program.

“Everything she does is with the goal of helping others, be it the faculty and staff, students, or community which the SPA department serves,” said one nominator.

A second nominator said Silberer “continually puts herself last in order to serve the clients (Social Responsibility) and our students (Academic Excellence, Educational Opportunity, and Personal Growth).”

Lowderman was nominated for the Civil Service Recognition and Service Award for her “compassionate and empathetic” drive to help others.

“Carrie works full-time at the Alumni House at WIU, she assists with the family farm and livestock operation, she helps her husband with his family business, and she works to make others beautiful,” her nominator said. “Outside of this, along with her husband, she is an advisor for the AGR fraternity on campus, and she is a co-director for the WIU Food Pantry. Within the community she works with the Bomber FFA Alumni Council.”

Her nominator added that Lowderman positively impacts the lives of WIU students and is “driven and self-motivated” to “do whatever is needed to improve the lives of others.”

35 years of service:

John Chisolm, Mathematics

Lora Adcock, Libraries

30 years of service:

Amelia Betz, Center for Best Practices in Early Childhood Education

Brent Payne, Engineering and Technology

Bruce Briney, Music

Guadalupe M. Cabedo-Timmons, Foreign Languages and Cultures

James Schmidt, College of Arts and Sciences

Susan Martinelli-Fernandez, College of Arts and Sciences

25 years of service:

Andy Fentem, University Technology-AIMS

C. Suzanne Bailey, WIU-QC, Law Enforcement and Justice Administration

Charles Eddington, Facilities Management-Building Services

Christopher Sutton, Earth, Atmospheric and Geographic Information Sciences

Daniel Lambert, Facilities Management-Building Services

Don McLean, WIU-QC, Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration

Eric Mansfield, Education

Gordon Rands, Management and Marketing

Gregory Montalvo, Jr., Education

Jennifer Brattain, Bookstore

Jerry Allen, Office of Public Safety

Jessica Butcher, University Housing and Dining Services

Keith Boeckelman, Political Science

Kevin Nichols, Music

Kimberley McClure, Psychology

Margaret Sinex, English

Patricia Thornton, University Housing and Dining Services

Richard Egger, WIUM

Robert Intrieri, Psychology

Robert Rittenhouse, Facilities Management-Building Services

Steven Radlo, Kinesiology

Steven Whan, WIU-QC, Operations and Maintenance

Tara Feld, College of Business and Technology

Tracy Cruise, Psychology

Tracy Davis, WIU-QC Counselor Education

Walter McGath, Health Center

20 years of service:

Alice Melkumian, Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences

Anna Valeva, Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences

Beate Wilson, Sociology and Anthropology

Connie Kreps, English

Damon McArthur, Art and Design

Daniel Bartlett, Facilities Management-Building Services

Daniel Rathjen, Facilities Management-Building Services

David J. Lane, Psychology

David Banash, English

Edward Woell, History

Feridun Tasdan, Mathematics

Greg Hall, History

Guy Huston, Public Safety

Holly Nikels, WIU-QC, Counselor Education

Hoyet Hemphill, Engineering and Technology

James La Prad, Education

James McQuillan, Computer Sciences

Jason Covert, Computer Sciences

Jason T. Blackford, Mathematics

Jill Cassady, Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration

Kelly Harkey, College of Fine Arts and Communication

Laura Caldwell, Payroll

Leaunda Hemphill, Engineering and Technology

Lee Brice, History

M. Chad Cordell, Facilities Management-Building Maintenance

Margarita Obregon, Foreign Languages and Literatures

Mark Hoge, Agriculture

Phyllis Fowler, Facilities Management-Building Services

Richard Musser, Biological Sciences

Rumen Dimitrov, Mathematics

Ryan Hunt, Management and Marketing

S. Amanda McRaven, Retention

Sarah Lawson, Registrar

Ted Anderson, Office of Public Safety

15 years of service

Abha Singh, Education

Andrea Hyde, WIU-QC, Education

Barry McCrary, Law Enforcement and Justice Administration

Brian Beck, Facilities Management-Transportation Services

Carol Clemons, University Printing and Mailing Center

Carrie Alexander-Albritton, WIU-QC, Counselor Education

Carrie Lowderman, Alumni Relations

Charles Pryor, Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences

Christie Reynolds, Counseling Center

Clinton Hill, Facilities Management-Building Mechanical Maintenance

Courtney Blankenship, Music

Curtis Steiner, University Printing and Mailing Center

Dana Sistko, Graduate Studies

Dana VanBebber, Budget Office

David Zazeski, University Technology, CAIT

Davison Bideshi, Sociology and Anthropology

Everett Hamner, WIU-QC, English

James McCabe, Facilities Management-Building Mechanical Maintenance

Jonathan Miller, University Technology-Infrastructure

Joseph Roselieb, University Housing and Dining Services

Joseph Ryner, University Technology-CAIT

Judy Woodside, University Housing and Dining Services-Residence Hall

Julie Brines, Counselor Education

Karen Lamm, Facilities Management-Building Services

Karin Chouinard, WIU-QC, Technological Services

Katherine Perone, Health Sciences and Social Work

Kevin Menken, Communication

Linda Prosise, Provost and Academic Vice President

Maacherie Placide, Political Science

Marian Aanenson, Biological Sciences

Marla Miller, Facilities Management-Building Services

Marla Shinn, University Technology-AIMS

Mary J. Welch, University Union Service Center

Niall Hartnett, College of Arts and Sciences

Panakkatu Babu, Physics

Richard Cangro, Music

Saisudha Mallur, Physics

Sandra Nash, Nursing

Scott Lawson, University Technology-Web Services

Stacy Dorethy, Development Office

Susan Stewart, WIU-QC, Management and Marketing

Tara Dorethy, Payroll

Ta-Teh Ku, Art and Design

Tim Hallinan, Development Office

Timothy Roberts, History

Ute Chamberlin, History

10 years of service:

Cynthia McClintock, Facilities Management

Dawn Gray, Health Center

Gregory Wisslead, Facilities Management – Building Mechanical Maintenance

Ian Shelly, Art and Design

Jill Bisbee, College of Education and Human Services

Joshua Carrigan, University Technology, CAIT

Kaycee Peterman, Health Sciences and Social Work

Kevin Swanson, Facilities Management-Building Services

Martin Friday, Facilities Management-Transportation Services

Mary Lane, General Studies

Mary Mhango, Management and Marketing

Michael Lorenzen, Libraries

Michael Park, Institute for Rural Affairs

Mokhtar Aouina, Mathematics

Sheryl Harty, Graduate Studies

Susan Brooks, Mathematics

Suzanne Humphrey, WIU-QC, Business and Technology