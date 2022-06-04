A total of 929 students earned their academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the recent Spring 2022 semester at Western Illinois University in Macomb and Moline. Of that total, 649 students received their bachelor’s degrees. Master’s and doctoral degrees were earned by 280 graduates, including one doctoral (Ed.D.) graduate.

Academic distinction was conferred upon baccalaureate graduates who achieved high grade point averages. This includes Summa Cum Laude (3.90 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale), Magna Cum Laude (3.75-3.89 GPA) and Cum Laude (3.6-3.74 GPA).

A list of the graduates, listed by state, country and by county for the State of Illinois, can be found here.