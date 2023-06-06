A total of 1,024 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Spring 2023 semester at Western Illinois University.

Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 578 graduates.

Academic distinction was awarded to baccalaureate graduates who achieved high grade point averages. This includes: Summa Cum Laude, 3.90 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale; Magna Cum Laude, 3.75-3.89 GPA; and Cum Laude, 3.6-3.74 GPA.

Master’s and doctoral degrees were earned by 446 graduates, including eight doctoral (Ed.D.) graduates.

See the complete list here: bit.ly/WIUGRADSPRING23.