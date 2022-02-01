Because of the winter storm affecting the region, the Western Illinois University-Macomb and -Quad Cities campuses will be closed Wednesday.

Classes in all formats and all regularly scheduled events, including the COVID-19 testing, are canceled, a news release says. An announcement about Thursday classes/activities will be announced Wednesday.

Residence halls and campus dining centers on the Macomb campus will remain open. The Thompson Dining Hall will have modified hours Wednesday: brunch, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and dinner, 5-8 p.m. Campus Recreation will close at 9 p.m. (Feb. 1).



Go West buses will run out of session routes. Please see the Go West Transit app, Go West on Facebook or Twitter (@wiugowest) for the most up-to-date route information.



When the university is closed, employees will be dismissed from and paid for their regular working shift. Employees working in essential positions may be required to work their regular hours during a total shutdown. Essential versus nonessential employees is determined by the supervisor and will depend on the nature of the advisory situation, the release says.