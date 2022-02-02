Because of the winter storm that continues to impact the region, the Western Illinois University-Macomb and -Quad Cities campuses will remain closed Thursday.

Classes in all formats and all regularly scheduled events, including COVID-19 testing, are canceled, a news release says. An announcement about Friday operations will be announced on Thursday.

Residence halls and campus dining centers on the Macomb campus will remain open. The Thompson Dining Hall will have modified hours Feb. 3: brunch, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and dinner, 5-8 p.m. Go West buses continue to run out of session routes. Visit the Go West Transit app, Go West on Facebook or Twitter (@wiugowest) for the most up-to-date route information.

The rec center, library, the Union Food Court, along with other campus facilities, remain closed. The Leatherneck Women’s Basketball game scheduled for Thursday in Western Hall will play as scheduled.



When the university is closed, employees will be dismissed from and paid for their regular working shift. Employees working in essential positions may be required to work their regular hours during a total shutdown. Essential versus nonessential employees is determined by the supervisor and will depend on the nature of the advisory situation.



For shift workers, the closure is effective through 11 p.m. Thursday.