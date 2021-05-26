WIU College of Arts and Sciences faculty awards scholarships to QC-area students

For the 13th year in a row, members of the College of Arts and Sciences faculty at Western Illinois University – Quad Cities have awarded the annual Michaela Romano Scholarship.

While the award has been given since 2009, it was renamed six years ago in remembrance of Michaela Rae Romano (1988-2015), daughter of Western Illinois University professors of biology Michael and Susan Romano, a news release says. A cum laude graduate of Knox College, with a major in anthropology-sociology and a minor in gender and women’s studies, she was an exemplary student of the liberal arts and sciences.

At Knox, she received the Academic Achievers Scholarship and Howell Atwood Award, and was an active member of Students against Sexism in Society and the Chinese Club. Michaela subsequently completed a Chinese Language Certificate at Beloit College, and taught English in China.

All five of this year’s winners have GPAs of 3.5 or better, and are completing a College of Arts and Sciences degree at WIU-QC in the coming fall or subsequent spring semesters. They were nominated by individual faculty members and selected by an interdisciplinary committee after their submission of 500-word essays about their WIU-QC educational experiences.

“On behalf of the selection committee, we congratulate the winners,” said English Professor Everett Hamner. “We will miss them when they graduate, but we’re eager to see what they do with the momentum they’re building here.”

This year’s winners include:

• Andrew Round, Geneseo, is a graduate student in English who has now taught as a secondary English teacher for 13 years.

• Anna Headley, of Moline, is a senior English major who has launched a career as a sports journalist, with a particular expertise in covering hockey.

• Logan Volkert, of LeClaire, is a junior English major and co-editor of WIU-QC’s Edge student newspaper.

• Sparrow Kastelic, Silvis, is a senior liberal arts and sciences major.

• Nicholas Widger, Geneseo, will be among the first alumni of WIU-QC’s new psychology major. His essay has a great deal to say about the value of studying in a place that one can enjoy coming.

For more information about WIU’s College of Arts and Sciences, visit wiu.edu/cas.