Western Illinois University, in collaboration with John Deere Co., will host a resume review workshop from 3-4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11, in Riverfront Hall, rooms 103/104 on the Quad Cities campus, Moline. Virtual attendance is also available.

During the workshop, John Deere supply-chain professionals will review resumes and share insights on what they look for when considering candidates. The primary objective of the workshop is to prepare students to enter the workforce.

Attendees can expect to receive tips on what to include in their resumes and how to further develop them to become a strong candidate for job opportunities.

To access the workshop virtually through Handshake, visit here. For more information on career resources, visit here.