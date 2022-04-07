Because of Western Illinois University’s long-time support of veterans and active service personnel, the University has been recognized for 12 years running as a “Military Friendly School” by Viqtory/Military Friendly, achieving gold status for 2022-23.

Western ranked number two in the United States for small public universities earning the Gold Top Ten status, a news release says.

“Western Illinois University has been dedicated to serving our veterans and active duty personnel since our beginning in the 1900s. The continued recognition demonstrates our University’s pledge to support our outstanding student-veterans and active armed forces members,” said WIU President Guiyou Huang.

In addition to the Military Friendly designation, WIU was selected as a 2020 “Best for Vets College” by Military Times magazine, ranking 24th out of 134 four-year institutions across the U.S. WIU is the only Illinois public in the top 50, and one of only two Illinois publics in the list of four-year schools, the release says.

The University’s Wright Residence, which serves as the Veterans Resource Center, provides services and resources in a centralized location to ensure all veterans, guard members, reservists and active duty personnel receive individual assistance. The center also sponsors a series of group seminars and workshops each year based on the current needs of its military student population.

The center has established partnerships with various campus and community organizations. Students gain direct access to a comprehensive array of services such as VA benefits, financial assistance, disability resources, health care, career development and personal wellness. The center also features computer access, a study/meeting room, a three-season porch and student-veteran peer assistants who work with student-veterans.

For more information, contact Ron Pettigrew at R-Pettigrew@wiu.edu or 309-298-3505.