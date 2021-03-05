WIU enrollment decline has nearby restaurant owner hoping things change

Western Illinois University’s future in the Quad Cities doesn’t look promising after the latest criticism from Moline’s mayor.

Mayor Stephanie Acri slammed the university for “broken promises.”

The mayor says, she’s “genuinely disappointed ” coming out of the second meeting with the new president of Western Illinois this week.

In a statement the mayor says, “WIU asked for more time to make things right with Moline.

I informed the president, Moline could not afford any more time to wait.”

She points to the city’s grants to WIU to help recruit high school students, create residential housing, and build a performing arts center.

Acri said, the university abandoned the project or rejected it each time.

We spoke to the owner of a nearby business, Señor Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Moline. He shares with Local 4 how hopes more students in the future will bring more business along the riverfront.

