The Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Esports team will host a “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate” Esports tournament from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Building C Atrium, Moline.

This tournament will include current WIU-QC students, alumni and local high school students. This event is in the fighting-game genre, but the environment is family friendly. Participants will compete against each other and gain social and emotional learning skills as teams are formed.

Registration is required to play and check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. Players who haven’t checked-in by 6 p.m. will not be included in the tournament.

Bring your favorite controller and enjoy free food and free play. Prizes for top finishers will be awarded following the tournament.

To register for the Super Smash Brothers Tournament, visit here.

For more information on Esports, visit here or email Curtis Williams at CM-Williams11@wiu.edu.