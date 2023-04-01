The Western Illinois University Department of Counselor Education, in conjunction with Wild Ones, Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Graduate Study Center, will host an evening of plants, paths and pizza from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 14, on the Quad Cities campus in the QC Complex C Atrium. This event is open free to the public, according to a news release.

“It takes many types of allies to solve the environmental challenges we face today,” said Counselor Education Professor Leslie O’Ryan. “Especially important are university and community partnerships such as the one between Wild Ones, Quad Cities and Western Illinois University that focus on creating a sustainable future for future generations.”

Participants will tour the native plant garden at WIU, and learn about local initiatives and efforts to create sustainable environments throughout our communities, learn about the benefits of the connection between wellness and nature, and network with local organizations leading the way toward healing the earth.

“Wild Ones is excited to be working with Western Illinois University in organizing this symposium,” said Wild Ones Quad Cities Co-President Robbie Palm. “The unity between like-minded people is essential to the survival of native plants, habitats and pollinators. Coordination of all the resources available is essential to the overall health and well-being of this ecosystem that we all call home.”

Pizza, dessert and refreshments will be available for participants.