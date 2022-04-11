Western Illinois University alumna Anshu Singh organized the first Water Technologies and Products Demonstration Day to spread awareness of the environmental technologies available to improve water quality in the heart of the Corn Belt.

Singh, a WIU Environmental Science Ph.D. alumna, is the chief of environmental services and co-founder of Riverside Global in Hampton. She also serves as an adjunct instructor for the Biology Department at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, a news release says

Aside from her career, Singh is the current chair of the Southeast Iowa Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society and a member of the Society of American Military Engineers and American Agri-Women.

Singh organized the first Quad Cities Water Technologies and Products Demonstration Day at the QCCA Wetland Center in East Moline. After years of cleaning, the Wetlands seems to be back up and running, the release says.

Her efforts as the Corn Belt Ports director of sustainability and conservation helped secure $1.24 billion in investment throughout the region’s waterways, thanks to the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the release says.

“Twenty five percent of the total investment will go directly toward innovative, technology-based ecosystem restoration and protection projects on the Illinois Waterway and the Upper Mississippi River,” said Singh.

Singh recently was selected as the Quad City Engineering and Science Council’s Senior Scientist of the year.

