Western Illinois University alumnus Marty Green has been promoted to United States Brigadier General in the Air Force, Air National Guard, effective June 4, a news release says.

Green graduated from Western in 1987, with a bachelor’s degree in political science, minoring in public administration.

Green’s career has always remained in public service, starting with Secretary of State Jim Edgar and moving to the governor’s office when Edgar won the seat in 1990.

U. S. Brigadier General Marty Green (Western Illinois University)

“My undergraduate education provided a great foundation of both academic and practical experience that prepared me to be successful as an Assistant to the Governor (a new governor) and I was able to attend law school and become Executive Assistant Attorney General for Attorneys General Jim Ryan and Lisa Madigan,” said Green.

Since graduating from Western, Green has served as an Air National Guard Judge Advocate for 26 years.

“The military does a great job developing its officers and I have been fortunate to contribute to our nation’s defense and respond to disasters in the state of Illinois,” said Green.

Green, a Senior Judge Advocate, has traveled to Poland four times to teach U.S. military Justice and operational law issues. Additionally, Green served as the Senior Judge Advocate for the NATO Summit in Chicago, where the U.S. military hosted G-10 partners. Green also served the state during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing necessary legal responses.

“The military provided substantial support for visiting diplomats to Chicago in assisting the Secret Service and Department of State through logistics, protocol and security,” said Green. “This support raised many unique legal issues in executing the NATO summit missions.”

Green has dedicated most of his life to his career, but he has fond memories of the view from the 18th floor of Higgins overlooking the WIU countryside. He also boasts about how great his professors and academic advising were, helping him graduate on time.

“Go to class, get to know your professors, take advantage of your time to learn and participate in a campus community,” said Green. “Enjoy your time at WIU but do not enjoy it too much. Remember, you are there for a reason and this experience is costing a lot of money.”

Green has excelled in numerous roles, from serving as the president of the Alumni Council to teaching Homeland Security courses as an adjunct instructor. In recognition of his many achievements, he was honored with the Alumni Achievement Award in 2008. Presently, he is a member of the Law Enforcement and Justice Administration Advisory Board.

