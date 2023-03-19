The Western Illinois University School of Engineering and Technology (SET) will host the 61st Annual Technology Exposition 2023. The exposition schedule includes:

Friday, March 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Macomb campus

Friday, April 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Quad Cities campus, Moline.

Friday, April 21, 10 a.m.-1p.m., Macomb campus.

Participants will explore and learn about different degree programs and careers in a variety of fields, including Engineering, Construction Management, Engineering Technology and Instructional Design and Technology. In addition, students will experience interactive tours of campus and learn and participate in group activities.

Lunch will be provided to all participants, a news release says. Registration is required for attendance. To register for the expo, visit here.

For more information, visit here. For more information on WIU’s School of Engineering and Technology, visit here.