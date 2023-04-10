The Western Illinois School of Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences (AFED) will host “Analytics is Everywhere 2023” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in Riverfront Hall on the WIU-QC campus in Moline, a news release says.

The event is open to any WIU students or prospective students interested in learning more about the analytics programs at WIU, including the STEM-recognized and AACSB-accredited Bachelor of Business in Business Analytics degree. Students who attend will learn more about the broader discipline and the excellent career and internship opportunities.

Additionally, students can learn about all of the programs offered, student groups and scholarship opportunities within the School of Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences.

The schedule includes:

10 a.m. – QC Complex, Building B, room 1102 – “Data Analytics in Practice: A Panel Presentation.”

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – QC Complex, Building B, room 1102 – AFED Open House.

12:30-2 p.m. – QC Complex, Building C, room 2404 – “Discovering the Story Within.”

Additionally, regional educators should contact the School of AFED with any questions about obtaining CPE credit, or assistance with transportation or parking.

For more information, contact the School of AFED at 309-298-1152 or afed@wiu.edu. Participants can also self-register for the event here.