The Western Illinois University School of Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences is teaming up with the Central Illinois Chapter of the American Statistical Association to host a special workshop on Causal Inference Friday, Sept. 15, a news release says.

Registration is due by Tuesday, Sept.12, here. The event will be held in Riverfront Hall, Room 116 on the Moline campus, or via Zoom.

The all-day workshop is led by Professor and Associate Chair of the Department of Biostatistics at the University of Florida Babette Brumback. It will cover an array of topics and methodologies designed to help analysts identify causality using the R software platform.

Brumback is a professor emerita of biostatistics at the University of Florida, an elected member of Delta Omega and a Fellow of the American Statistical Association.

This workshop is open to everyone, but attendees should have some very basic experience in R programming and familiarity with introductory regression, probability and statistics, the release says.

Participants registered by Thursday, Sept. 7, will receive a link for an optional R programming prep webinar, which will be live from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Registration is $10 for WIU students and $20 for non-WIU students.

Registration fees cover a light breakfast and deli lunch.

For questions about the event, contact afed@wiu.edu.