The Western Illinois University College of Education and Human Services, in conjunction with the QC GradCenter, will host the fifth annual Social Justice Summit from noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.



Featured speaker Joshua Fredenburg will share insight on the intersection of leadership and social justice based on his book, “R.E.D. Leadership: 15 Strategic Keys to Retaining, Engaging and Developing More Culturally Diverse Leaders of the Emerging Generations.”



Fredenburg is an internationally acclaimed speaker, author of seven books, member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Tedx speaker, certified emotional intelligence coach/trainer, president/founder of the award-winning Circle of Change Leadership Experience and frequent presenter at conferences, including NCORE – National Conference of Race & Ethnicity.



This free 90-minute session brings together undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students, faculty and staff, alumni, internship sites, community advocates and current and aspiring organizational leaders on a contemporary topic that spans multiple disciplines and industries from school buildings to corporate offices.



Participants will have the option to continue the conversation with a three-part monthly leadership discussion series in September, October and November, led by faculty, graduate/doctoral students and alumni.



To register or for more information, visit here.

