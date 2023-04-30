Western Illinois University, in conjunction with Black Hawk Region Pathways, will host the Supply Chain Management ConNEXT Conference from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, May 5, on the WIU Quad Cities campus in Moline, according to a news release.

This conference is designed to allow regional high school students to explore high-paying, in-demand careers in supply chain management and logistics. Supply Chain Management includes the business functions that plan, source, make and deliver.

“College and career readiness is an important part of high school education. K-12 education standards have been implemented for students to learn about the many paths available to students post-high school,” Management and Marketing Assistant Professor Honey Zimmerman said. “There are so many opportunities in supply chain-related occupations, whether a student intends to enter the workforce directly after graduation or continue their education beyond high school, so the purpose of the Supply Chain Management ConNEXT Conference is to connect the next generation of Quad City regional youth to these opportunities.

“Students will learn that the supply chain field encompasses roles in purchasing, distribution, warehouse, manufacturing, transportation, inventory management and risk management. We are excited to work with local employers to share these opportunities with high school students.”

Students will have the opportunity to rotate through a series of four breakout sessions, each led by a panel of industry professionals. In the breakouts, students will learn about different careers in sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and operations, distribution and warehousing, and transportation. In each of the respective breakouts, the company representatives will discuss types of careers available and the skills necessary to be successful.

For more information, contact the School of Management and Marketing at 309-298-1535. For more information on the Supply Chain Management program, visit here.

About 40% of all United States jobs are supply chain related, the release says.