Western Illinois University’s Museum Studies Program will host “Museums in Progress” at noon Friday at the WIU-QC Riverfront Hall, Room 111, 3300 River Drive, Moline.

The symposium, which also will be hosted virtually, will include a discussion with museum professionals Hannah Mason Macklin and Professor Dan Hicks., a news release says. Attendees will be able to discuss, learn and debate how curators are increasingly using anti-colonial practices to engage with objects that have been plundered or defined through colonial ideologies.

Macklin is currently an education manager at the Columbus Museum of Art, and her project, “Museum in Progress,” is widely recognized as innovative in relation to redefining the autonomous value of West African art objects in the museum’s collection., the release says.

Hicks is a curator of the Pitt Rivers Museum and professor of Contemporary Archaeology at the University of Oxford and the author of “The British Museums,” which has been the subject of much debate across academia and the museum sectors for the past few years, the release says.

This event is open free to the public. To attend virtually, visit here and search “Museums in Progress” to register.

For more information on WIU’s Museum Studies program, visit here.