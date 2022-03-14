Western Illinois University’s Museum Studies Program will host “Museums in Progress” at noon Friday, March 18 at the WIU-QC Riverfront Hall, 3300 River Drive, Moline, in room 111.

The symposium, which will also be hosted virtually, will include a discussion with museum professionals Hannah Mason Macklin and Professor Dan Hicks. Attendees will be able to discuss, learn and debate how curators are increasingly using anti-colonial practices to engage with African objects that have been plundered or defined through colonial ideologies.

Macklin is an education manager at the Columbus Museum of Art (Ohio), and her project, “Museum in Progress,” is widely recognized as innovative in relation to redefining the autonomous value of West African art objects in the museum’s collection, according to a Monday release from WIU.

Hicks is a curator of the Pitt Rivers Museum (Oxford, England), professor of Contemporary Archaeology at the University of Oxford and the author of “The British Museums,” which has been the subject of much debate across academia and the museum sectors for the past few years.

This event is open free to the public. To attend virtually, click HERE to register.

For more information on WIU’s Museum Studies program, visit wiu.edu/museumstudies.