Western Illinois University Department of Management and Marketing Director Steven Tam has been named the department chair, effective July 1, a news release says.

Tam has more than 24 years of experience in distinguished universities. His journey began as a lecturer at Cosertrac Business School in Singapore from 1995-1996. From there, he went on to become a lecturer at the Hong Kong College of Technology from 1999-2001, followed by a demonstrator role at the University of Hong Kong from 2001-2003. His extensive expertise led him to become a level I instructor of the Department of Management at the City University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong.

Steven Tam (Western Illinois University)

Before coming to WIU, Tam was a professor at Fort Hays State University, earning his tenure in 2022.

Tam earned his bachelor’s degree in Science and Business Administration from the University of Central Missouri in 1988; followed by his master’s of business administration (MBA) in 1990 UCM. Later, Tam went on to complete a certification in Advanced Management from the University of California Berkeley in 2009, and his doctoral degree in Management from the University of Surrey in 2013.

WIU College of Business and Technology Dean Craig Conrad and the department are eager to welcome Tam to WIU as the permanently appointed chair position.

“I am very excited to have Tam join the College of Business and Technology leadership team at WIU, ” said Conrad. “He possesses an outstanding skill set that will complement those of both the college and the faculty within the School of Management and Marketing.”

For more information on the Department of Management and Marketing, visit here.