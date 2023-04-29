The 2023 winners of the Student Employee of the Year and Supervisor of the Year at Western Illinois University have been announced.

This year, there were 18 nominations for student employee of the year and 28 nominations for supervisor of the year.

This year’s winners include:

First place – Abigail (Abbey) Jones, a senior English major from LeClaire, IL – $75 gift certificate for the University Union Bookstore, and a professional portrait by Sarah Ritter. Nomination made by Dawn Schmitt and the WQPT department.

First runner-up – Madison McCabe, a junior psychology major from Bethalto, IL – $50 gift certificate for the University Union Bookstore, and a professional portrait by Sarah Ritter. Nomination made by Lisa Turke – Department of Advising.

Second runner-up – Joseph Alderson, senior information systems major from Saint Charles, IL – $25 gift certificate for the University Union Bookstore, and a professional portrait by Sarah Ritter. Nomination made by William Groves – Department of EMS.

Other students nominated included Jake Provis, a senior Forensic Chemistry major from Macomb; Jessica Alonso, a senior Agriculture major from Maple Park, IL; Rachel Blaylock, a sophomore Emergency Management major from Macomb; Adelaide Harp, a senior Agriculture major from Macomb; Kyla Jones, a junior Sociology major from Decatur, IL; Keri Devolder, a senior Speech Pathology and Audiology major from Macomb; Molly Borth, a junior Art major from Towanda, IL; Jona Levi a junior Social Work major from Bettendorf, IA; Shalyn Lucus a senior general studies major from Aledo, IL; Swarnaprava Mishra, a graduate student in applied statistics and decision analytics from Macomb; and Tony Fulton a sophomore mechanical engineering major from Morrison, IL.

This year’s Student Employee Supervisor of the Year was Librarian Charles Derry. He won a $50 University Union Bookstore gift certificate and a professional portrait by Sarah Ritter. The nomination was made by Mubarak Sanusi – Department of Library and Computer Services.

First runner-up – Amy Randall, a CAIT supervisor. Nomination made by Ari Ward.

Second runner-up- Justin Scott, an Engineering supervisor. Nomination made by Matt Bingham.

Other nominees include Cindy Baxter of the Purchasing office; Lequisha Beck of Food Services, Shelbee Bradley of WIU-QC Student Services; Tracy Kraft Brightwell of the Bookstore; Joe Butcher of UTech; Ashokreddy Dhupati of the Computer Science department; Brittany Eads of University Housing and Dining; Jada Ferguson of the Biology department; Lisa Litchfield of the Career Center; Cynthia McClintock of Facilities; Lisa Melz-Jennings of Office of Advising; Rafael Obregon of SET; Chinedu Onyekatu of the Public Health department; Heather Piper of the University Libraries; Curtis Pointer of University Housing and Dining; Mac Price of the WIU Foundation; Nandi Manasa Reddy of the Computer Science department; Barb Slater of Beu Health Center; Dustin Smith of Facilities; Nikisha Smith of the Multicultural Center; Brian Thomas of Campus Recreation; Rochelle Wallace of Building Operations; and Curtis Williams of WIU-QC Student Services.