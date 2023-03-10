The Western Illinois University Counseling Center (UCC) will begin offering in-person counseling sessions from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, March 20 on the Quad Cities campus in Moline.

“We are excited about expanding our counseling services to the Quad Cities campus,” said Interim University Counseling Center Director Cara Cerullo. “We are utilizing existing resources to provide meaningful mental health support to students in collaboration with our Macomb campus Counseling Center staff. Students on the Quad Cities campus will now have a choice to utilize either in-person or virtual sessions to best meet their needs.”

Quad Cities Student Services Assistant Director Tamia Rice will take up this position in fulfilling student needs. Rice graduated from WIU with a master’s degree in Community Mental Health Counseling in 2019, after completing her undergraduate degree in the Board of Trustees (now General Studies) from WIU in 2008. Most recently, Rice earned a School of Counseling certification last May.

Quad Cities Student Services Director Curtis Williams is hopeful for additional student support services.

“Rice brings a wealth of student support experience from her many years in Students Services working in Disability Support and Student Activities,” said Williams. “Rice also brings her many years of volunteering in the community and connecting students to resources through her role. Students will be in good hands with her.”

Students can make an appointment by contacting UCC at (309) 298-2453 and request a Quad Cities campus intake. Faculty, staff or students with questions about services can contact the UCC at 309-298-2453.