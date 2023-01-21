The Western Illinois University – Quad Cities Esports program will be sharing their love of the sport with 4-H members.

The Esports teams will host a workshop January 28 for potential future Esports athletes. Participants will learn first-hand about the growing area of Esports and video gaming and competing against teams and players with a range of experiences. Attendees will discover a variety of games played throughout Esports and ways to improve their skills and the technology involved.

“Our goal in 4-H is to provide youth with a wide variety of opportunities to explore their interests using our ‘learn by doing’ motto,” 4-H Program Coordinator McCala Crawford said. “We’re excited to team up with Western Illinois University to offer this Esports workshop. It will be a fun way for participants to meet other video gaming enthusiasts and find out more about careers and opportunities in this budding field.”

The WIU-QC Esports workshop for 4-H is Saturday, January 28, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., in the WIU-QC Esports room in Building B, Room 2102, 3300 W. River Dr., Moline. Space is limited. To register, click here.