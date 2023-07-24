Western Illinois University Career Preparation and Employer Engagement Director Audrey Adamson has been named the executive director of Career Center and Quad Cities Outreach, effective Aug. 1.

“I am thrilled to be part of WIU’s continued impact in the Quad Cities, supporting career readiness in our students and growing partnerships that benefit the university and our community,” Adamson said Monday in a university release.

Audrey Adamson has worked at Western Illinois since 2012.

Adamson has been at WIU since July 2012. She began serving as the assistant director of QC Student Services and moved on to become the senior assistant director for QC Career Development and Disability Resources. Currently, she serves as the director for the Center for Career Preparation and Employer Engagement for WIU.

In this role, she works with students, faculty and employers in both the Quad Cities and Macomb regions, the school said.

Before joining WIU, Adamson spent 15 years working in student services at Augustana College. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Augustana and a master’s degree in counselor education from WIU, and she has certificates in Global Career Development Facilitation (NCDA) and Branch Campus Leadership (NABCA).

“As a lifelong Quad Citizen, Audrey’s established networks, leadership experience, dedication to student success and commitment to the community will further position WIU to expand strategic and innovative partnerships in the Quad Cities region and beyond,” said Vice President of Quad Cities Operations Kristi Mindrup.

Adamson is an active board member of the Moline school district and volunteers with multiple community organizations, including Junior Achievement, Moline Music and Drama Boosters, Moms Demand Action and Girl Scouts.

The executive director of Career Center and Quad Cities Outreach position is part of an institutional strategy to increase connections between WIU students from both campuses with area employers, while simultaneously aligning WIU students, programs and people with the educational and workforce needs and opportunities of the QC region, the WIU release said.