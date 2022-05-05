Western Illinois University-Quad Cities hosted a Faculty and Staff Years of Service Reception on May 4 to recognize faculty and staff who are celebrating their 10-, 15-, 20- and 25-year milestones at WIU this year.

Milestone holders enjoyed refreshments and were recognized by WIU Quad Cities Vice President Kristi Mindrup for their years of service to the college.

Those celebrating 10 years include:

Lora Adams-Kopriva — WQPT

Audrey Adamson — Retention

Amanda Bergeson — WQPT

Michael Buller — Operations and Maintenance

Heather Crouch — Education

Kassandra Daly — Admissions

Eric Faierson — Manufacturing Lab

Blair McDonald — Engineering and Technology

Jonathan McKenna — Technological Services

Rebecca McLean — Counselor Education

Terry Mitchell — Operations and Maintenance

Temia Rice — Student Activities

Dawn Schmitt — WQPT

Il-Seop Shin — Engineering and Technology

Khaled Zbeeb — Engineering and Technology

Those celebrating 15 years include:

Colin Harbke — Psychology

Daniel Malachuk — English

Kristi Mindrup — Administration

Michelle Padilla — Operations and Maintenance

Alison Shook — Provost and Academic Vice President

Jeffrey Sim — Psychology

Tammy Werner — Sociology/Anthropology

Those celebrating 20 years include:

Terry Clayton — Computer Sciences

Mikhail Grachev — Management and Marketing

Leslie O’Ryan — Counselor Education

Carla Paciotto — Education

Padmaja Pillutla — Accounting, Finance, Economics and Decision Sciences

Those celebrating 25 years include:

Thomas Finley — Libraries

Kimberly Moreno — COEHS Academic Advising

Leslie Mose — Academic Affairs

James Rabchuk — Arts and Sciences

Curtis Williams — Admissions

“I want to thank each and every WIU Quad Cities faculty and staff member for their years of commitment and dedication to students, to their profession and discipline, to each other and to our community,” said Mindrup.