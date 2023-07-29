Western Illinois University-Quad Cities is committed to supporting small businesses in the local community through the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) on the Moline campus, a news release says.

This year, the program is expanding its outreach to provide even more support through food vending and food truck options.

“Western has the mission to support our local business community to provide opportunities for our students and support local business growth,” said WIU-QC Student Services Director Curtis Williams. “Only together, can we improve the lives of all that live in the Quad Cities area.”

Small business owners can take advantage of various opportunities on campus to promote their business, such as an indoor kitchenette and serving window for food vendors, parking for food trucks with outdoor dining areas and indoor table options to connect with the WIU community.

Additionally, the Illinois Small Business Development Center offers free professional guidance and resources.

Those interested in learning more about how to start or expand a small business can contact SBDC at 309-762-3999, extension 62243. For more information on food vending or food truck options, contact WIU-QC Student Services at 309-762-9481.





