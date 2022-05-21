Western Illinois University has released their list of students named to the 2022 Spring Dean’s List. A total of 1,080 undergraduate students were named to the List. The total includes 107 students enrolled at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.

To be named to the List, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A with a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses. Pass-fail hours such as student teaching and internships are not included.

The complete list can be accessed here . Students earning Dean’s List honors are listed by Illinois counties, cities and towns; as well as other states/towns and other nations.