WIU School of Engineering director earns Lifetime Achievement Award

Western Illinois University School of Engineering Director William Pratt has been selected to receive the Quad City Engineering and Science Council (QCESC) 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The prestigious award will be presented to Pratt Thursday at the 59th annual National Engineers Week QCESC STEM virtual celebration, beginning at 6:30 p.m., a news release says.

“Dr. Pratt’s leadership as founding director of the WIU School of Engineering balances the priorities of strategic partnership development and innovation with teaching and individualized mentorship of WIU students. He inspires K-12 students throughout the Quad Cities to explore and discover their interests and potential within the field of engineering, and Dr. Pratt’s dedication to educating students and enhancing our community will have a lasting impact,” said Kristi Mindrup, administrator of the WIU-Quad Cities campus and assistant vice president of WIU-QC Academic Affairs.

“Dr. Pratt opened many doors for me,” said Mathew Vinson, 2020 mechanical engineering alumnus. “Because of his dedication to the engineering program and role as a professor, I left Western with a skillset toolbox that could be used in my future career.”

The event schedule includes a welcome and introduction; presentation of the 2021 STEM scholarships; presentation of 2021 QCESC awards; announcement of new members of Order of the Engineer and The Pledge of Computing Professionals and a keynote address from Boeing Vice President of Fabrication Kim Pastega.

“The College of Business and Technology is proud of Dr. Pratt’s accomplishment,” said Craig Conrad, interim dean of the College of Business and Technology. “His dedication to STEM education through community engagement in the Quad Cities region is unparalleled and supports Western Illinois University’s educational mission in the region.”

