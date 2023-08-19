The Western Illinois University Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minor (DREAMers) Scholarship asks for help to fulfill a crowdfunding campaign.

“DREAMers need your support,” said WIU Assistant Director of Annual Giving Mac Price. “Hard-working DREAMer WIU students are barred from traditional forms of financial aid due to their status. The WIU DREAMer Scholarship seeks to bridge that gap and keep our students enrolled and focused on their degree. Please consider donating and making a difference in the life of a student today.”

The WIU DREAMers Scholarship, created by WIU Political Science Professor Julia Albarracin-Green, provides annual scholarships for undocumented, DACA and Temporary Protected Status students with a 2.75 GPA. Students can be awarded a minimum of $5,000 for the academic year.

This crowdfunding campaign has been active since 2021. Every year, WIU awards four to five annual scholarships intended for DREAMers, who are students who are not citizens, but have only known the United States as their home. Due to their citizenship status, these students are unable to receive any financial aid or other benefits given to U.S. citizens. Applicants are required to submit an essay about their experiences as DREAMers, their goals and their intentions for their degree at WIU.

To donate to the crowdfund, visit here. For more information, visit here or email Albarracin-Green at J-albarracin@wiu.edu.