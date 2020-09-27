Man charged in WIU shooting held in McDonough County on $1 million bond

A McDonough County corrections supervisor confirmed Sunday the suspect in the Sept. 15 Western Illinois University shooting has transported from Chicago to McDonough County Jail.

Kavion Poplous, 18, of Chicago, is being held on a $1 million cash bond, Sgt. Peter Murfin said Sunday morning. Poplous faces felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. In the state of Illinois, 10% – or in this case, $100,000 – applies, Murfin said.

Murfin said Poplous will appear about 1:30 p.m. Monday in video court in McDonough County Court, where a formal reading of charges will be held. Additionally, an upcoming court date for will be issued.

Poplous, a freshman at WIU, turned himself in at a Chicago Police Department precinct and was taken into custody by the FBI and police around 1:35 p.m. Sept. 16.

According to Western Illinois University officials, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sept. 16 the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety was notified of a student who had been shot in Thompson Hall on the Macomb Campus. At the same time, a fire alarm pull station was activated in Thompson, and the building was evacuated.

The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb and then transferred to another hospital. The incident was related to a roommate dispute.

WIU Macomb and Quad Cities campuses were closed Sept. 16 and all classes were canceled.

Before he turned himself in, Poplous was considered armed and dangerous while law enforcement searched for him.