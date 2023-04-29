Western Illinois University and Congressman Eric Sorensen’s (IL-17) office, under the U.S. House of Representatives, will host the 2023 Congressional Art Show, “Artistic Discovery,” from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on the Quad Cities campus, in the Building C Atrium, Moline, according to a news release.

“One of the responsibilities I look forward to the most is recognizing our many talented neighbors in central and northwestern Illinois,” said Sorensen. “I look forward to acknowledging the gifted young artists across our District and honoring one talented student’s work in the halls of the U.S. Capitol.”

This one-day competition will display artwork created by local Quad Cities youth, providing opportunities for recognition and decorating artistic talents across our communities and the district. Participants and attendees will listen to a live presentation and enjoy light refreshments.

“In addition to delivering educational programs, the Quad Cities Riverfront campus of Western Illinois University serves as a gathering space for our community partners, and its architecture and aesthetic provides a backdrop and canvas for art exhibits,” said WIU Vice President for Quad Cities Campus Operations Kristi Mindrup. “WIU is thrilled Congressman Sorensen chose WIU-Quad Cities to host this event, and we look forward to an educational and visual experience that celebrates the creativity and vision of Quad Cities area youth.”

All entries should be original in concept, design and execution, and follow U.S. copyright laws.

The winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. The annual competition began in 1982, and has attracted work by more than 650,000 high school students across the nation.

For more information on the competition, visit here.