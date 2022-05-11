Ceremonies recognizing the academic and personal accomplishments of Western Illinois University students and alumni will be held May 13-14 in Macomb and May 15 in the Quad Cities during the Spring 2022 Commencement Weekend. The ceremonies will be livestreamed on WIU’s YouTube channel. Masks are required in Western Hall for those attending in person.

Macomb Honors, Commissioning and Commencement Ceremonies Interim Provost and Academic Vice President William Clow will serve as Master of Ceremonies for each ceremony. Greetings will be given by Erik Dolieslager, vice chair of the Board of Trustees, and President Guiyou Huang will present remarks to the graduating class during the commencement ceremonies. WIU’s Distinguished Faculty Lecturer, WIU Political Science Professor Julia Albarracin, will be recognized at each ceremony. The Western Illinois University Concert Band, under the direction of WIU Professor of Music Matt Thomas, will play for the Macomb ceremonies.

This year’s Academic Honors Convocation will be held virtually here.

Friday, May 13, Macomb:

3 p.m. Army ROTC Commissioning, University Union Heritage Room

Ten Army ROTC cadets, who have completed requirements, will be commissioned to active or reserve duty as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.

5 p.m. Graduate Hooding and Commencement Ceremony, Western Hall

Marshals, who are graduating seniors selected from the top scholars earning high academic distinction, guide the graduating class, faculty and stage party from the processional to the recessional.

Oyindamola Ruth Olawepo (Macomb) will serve as one of the marshals for the ceremony.

Saturday, May 14:

9 a.m.- Undergraduate Commencement Ceremonies, Western Hall

Marshals from the Quad City area include:

Solomon Hamm (Macomb)

Kassandra Jolly (Geneseo)

Shelby Ponder (Knoxville)

Arsalaan Raza (Macomb)

1 p.m. – The remainder of candidates in the College of Education and Human Services (COEHS) will be recognized.

Marshals from the Quad City area include:

Hannah Akers (Cambridge)

Brittany Van Tine (Macomb)

4:30 p.m. – Candidates in the College of Arts and Sciences and the Bachelor of Arts in General Studies (BGS) degree program, and the Interdisciplinary Studies Program will be recognized.

Marshals from the Quad City area include:

Erin Anderson (Bettendorf)

Blair Atherton (Avon, IL)

Alaric Evans (Muscatine)

Mei Lin Zheng (Silvis)

Sunday, May 15:

1:30 p.m., WIU-QC Combined Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement, TaxSlayer Center, Moline

Interim Provost William Clow will serve as Master of Ceremonies for each ceremony. Greetings will be given by Erik Dolieslager, vice chair of the Board of Trustees. President Guiyou Huang will present remarks to the graduating class.

Marshals from the Quad City area include:

Janee Fowler (Bettendorf)

Mackenzie Goldring (Lewistown, IL)

Kristin Kronfeld (Geneseo)

The Western Illinois University Brass Quintet will play for the WIU-QC ceremonies.

The flags of 24 nations representing the Spring 2022 graduating class will be displayed at the ceremony. The countries represented include Bangladesh, Benin, Brazil, Canada, China, Croatia, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Jordan, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. Western was home to students from 59 countries during the Spring 2022 semester.

For more information on the ceremonies, click here.