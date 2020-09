Two Western Illinois University students are being recognized for their actions that might have saved another student’s life.

Thompson Hall Resident Assistants Joshua Smith and Marcus Sweeten got honored for administering life-saving first aid after police say a student got shot by his roommate.

The incident happened Tuesday, Sept. 15, in a Thompson Hall dorm room in Macomb.

The college’s Interim Director Derek Watts called their actions “heroic” and thanked them for their courage.