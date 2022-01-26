WIU to host virtual education career fair for alumni and students

Western Illinois University is hosting a virtual career fair for WIU students and alumni interested in working in the education field.

Those looking for positions as teachers, counselors, social workers, administrators and other roles in education are invited to attend the Education Virtual Career Fair to meet with more than 60 Pre-K-12 school districts and organizations. Participants must register in advance here, where the event will take place virtually. Participants can view Handshake’s Guide to Attending a Virtual Career Fair prior to attending.

The Education Virtual Career Fair is Friday, January 28 from noon until 4:00 p.m. For more information, contact Lisa Litchfield or call (309) 298-2144.